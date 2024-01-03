We have the most popular speed camera locations in the Netherlands for you. Watch out in North and South Holland.

This morning, colleague @RubenPriest reported that there is a speed camera in Belgium that is very popular. Even though everyone has a speed camera app and never drives too fast (right?), this speed camera was still good for a ticket every four minutes, day in and day out. Now that's some nice cash.

But we wondered: what are the most popular speed camera locations in the Netherlands? Well, we found them, thanks to Autoblog reader Noud and Flitsmeister. Like all other companies, Flitsmeister has also wrapped up the past year. They call it – with a great sense of humor – '2023 in a flash'. Language jokes, we love them.

Do you get it? Because by in a flash they of course mean the speed with which you can take in their overview, but of course also because they warn about speed cameras. Explaining the joke…

Most popular speed camera locations in the Netherlands

What are the most popular speed camera locations in our country? Well, they are all located in the Randstad, in North and South Holland to be precise. The most popular location is the A16 near Moerdijk, at hectometer marker 45.8. The A1 near Muiderberg (14.8) is also popular, as is the A2 near Abcoude (37.7). The officers serve most in Moerdijk, because we see them in P9.

The top 10 looks like this:

A16 Moerdijk at 45.8 A1 Muiderberg at 14.8 A2 Abscoude at 37.7 A16 Prinsenbeek at 59.0 Backer and Ruebweg Prinsenbeek A12 Nieuwergbrug aan de Rijn at 39.6 N242 Alkmaar at 32.3 A16 Zwijndrecht at 31.0 A17 Moerdijk at 0.9 N207 Nieuw-Vennep at 52.6

What else do they warn about?

But that Flitsmeister, that's only for braking at speed cameras, right? Three times no! Flitsmeister serves many more purposes, just like a toothbrush can help with a sore back. For example, Flitsmeister has warned 320 million times about work and 133 million times about a stationary vehicle.

These warnings in particular are very useful, just like for ambulances that are approaching. This was warned 7.2 million times. The latter is really a great addition to using Flitsmeister, even if you drive as Christianly as we do.

Anyway, you can view all Flitsmeister statistics here, including those of the longest traffic jams and road works.

