First of all, don't freak out about extra or missing money, because in no case are you going to keep it for the love of art. If the teller is in a bank office and it is open, he enters as soon as possible and explains what has happened. He takes the receipt that the cashier gave you and They will know how to solve it quickly. If there are any strange messages that have appeared on the ATM screen, take a photo. It also doesn't hurt to take a photo of the ATM itself, especially in the case of those banks where there are rows of machines. This way you will remember exactly which one happened to you.

Then contact the bank by phone. It may not be necessary for you to stand guard at the ATM itself, although if he has given you a lot of less money you most likely won't want to just go home. All It will depend on the time, day and the context. In addition, there may be other situations in which it is necessary for you to continue, such as discovering that the lack of money is because you have been the victim of some type of trap or scam at the ATM.

If you have received extra money, do not think about simply leaving, because in the end It will be something to discover. The bank will apply the charge to your account or will end up claiming it from you in one way or another. Think that that money is not yours and that it is not that you won the lottery or something similar.

The bank eats the card

This can happen if your account is in the red if you owe money, but we are not talking about that type of case. What we propose is that the cashier, due to an error, has swallowed the card and do not eject it after having read the magnetic code. Not all ATMs require us to continue inserting the card, which prevents us from exposing ourselves to this problem, but it is still common. In this type of case, as we told you before, the first thing will be to go inside and tell what happened.

It is unlikely that they will be able to give you the card instantly, as there are procedures and security systems that would prevent this. Or maybe the bank is closed and no one can help you in person. In any case, what you have to do is call. And, from here, you have two options. The quickest way is to ask them to send your card to your home the moment they have recovered it from the ATM. It shouldn't take too long for that to happen. The slowest, but at the same time safest, is to request the cancellation of that card and wait for them to send you a new one.

The second option, although a little more annoying, ends up being the best. Consider that maybe the ATM is not expelling your card because you are being a victim of some scam by thieves who have modified the ATM. If you cancel the card as soon as possible, no matter how much those thieves get it, they won't be able to use it for anything. Therefore, it ends up being a much more convenient plan.

Thieves hack the ATM

Some of these ideas may sound like science fiction to you, but they are real. The good news is that most ATMs are prepared to detect these actions and that hackers they can't get away with it. But it never hurts to take into account the problems you may encounter in this regard and know how to prevent them from ruining your day.

One of the things hackers can do is put small cameras that point towards the area where the card is inserted. Your goal is to be able to see the number and the three-digit security code which is in the back. That way they could use your card on the Internet without you being aware of it. To avoid this, cover the security number area as much as possible while you are putting the card in the ATM slot.

Additionally, there are some criminals who have devised accessories that are placed in the input slot and that serve as fake card readers. Are connected to the original system of the cashier, so that you can carry out the operation without any type of error. What you don't realize is that this accessory has made a copy of the data entered, thus falling into the hands of criminals.

Finally, don't forget how important it is to wait until the cash withdrawal session has closed to that you can leave the ATM free. There are more and more advanced ATM models and some allow you to continue the session even when you return the card, so you must be very careful with this.