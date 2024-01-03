The year 2023 has marked a before and after in terms of space exploration and, as expected, NASA has led most of them as more or less successful.

Just remember some achievements such as NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission, which brought back samples from an asteroid, and India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, which explored the lunar south pole.

Now, 2024 is presented as another step forward for space exploration, with new missions under NASA's Artemis plan and many other missions whose main objective is to gradually solve the great mysteries that exist beyond Earth.

With the aim that at a glance everyone can really know what is in store for NASA in 2024, it has created a great promotional video of the missions it has prepared for this year. I hope none of them end up being delayed.

“Onward and upward” is NASA's mantra for 2024

Europa Clipper

NASA prepares to launch the Europa Clipper mission that Its main objective is to explore Europa, one of Jupiter's largest moons.

With an icy surface and a possible underground ocean, it is an objective that has NASA very intrigued and precisely a secondary objective is to investigate whether this ocean could have extraterrestrial life.

Europa Clipper will make about 50 flyovers to study this area in depth, learn about the geology of the surface and search for active geysers. The launch is scheduled for October 10, 2024, using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

NASA

Artemis II and preparations for Artemis III

Within NASA's huge Artemis program, Artemis II marks a major milestone by sending astronauts back to the Moon.

Scheduled for November 2024, although with the possibility of a delay until 2025, Artemis II will be a mission similar to that of Apollo 8. Will take astronauts on a test flight to the Moon.

This manned mission follows the famous Artemis I, which successfully sent an unmanned capsule to lunar orbit in 2022 and will be continued with Artemis III, in which a manned lunar landing is expected. It will transport the first woman and the first person of color to the lunar surface for which new spacesuits are already being created.

NASA

VIPER

El rover VIPER, o Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, es a golf cart-sized robot designed to explore the Moon's south pole.

Although originally scheduled for 2023, NASA postponed its launch for additional testing. VIPER It will search for water and carbon dioxide, potential resources for future human exploration on the Moon.

With its launch planned for November 2024, this mission is expected to dive headfirst into the crazy lunar conditions, from the extreme heat of the lunar day to the cold shady regions.

NASA

Lunar Trailblazer y PRIME-1

Within the SIMPLEx initiative, NASA has invested in small, low-cost planetary missions, such as Lunar Trailblazer.

This project, scheduled for early 2024, will orbit the Moon, measuring surface temperatures and mapping the locations of water molecules around the world. Additionally, the PRIME-1 mission, planned for mid-2024, will be a joint mission with the Lunar Trailblazer, testing lunar drilling.

Hera from ESA in collaboration with NASA

Finally, the European Space Agency (ESA) Hera mission will launch in October 2024 and reach the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system.

Hera is part of a joint project with NASA, as it follows NASA's DART mission that impacted one of the asteroids in 2022. It will study the physical properties of these asteroids, contributing to the understanding of planetary defense techniques such as “kinetic impact”.