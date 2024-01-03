loading…

A Japan Airlines flight caught fire after a collision with a Japanese Coast Guard plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Tuesday (2/1/2024). There were no Indonesian citizens victims in this incident. Photo/REUTERS

TOKYO – No Indonesian citizens (WNI) were victims of the collision incident between a Japan Airlines (JAL) plane carrying 379 people and a Coast Guard plane Japan on the runway at Tokyo Haneda Airport on Tuesday. Both planes caught fire and five people were declared dead.

“All passengers are safe. There are no Indonesian citizens. Currently flights from Haneda have returned to normal,” said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal in a short WhatsApp message, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Japanese Transportation Minister Tetsuo Saito said all 379 passengers on Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was completely engulfed in flames.

According to Saito, the pilot of the Coast Guard plane escaped, but five crew members were killed.

Video broadcast by a local television station showed a violent eruption with flames and smoke coming from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied after landing. The area around the wing then caught fire. Footage an hour later showed both planes burning to the ground.

Video uploaded to social media platform

The JAL aircraft was an Airbus A-350 which flew from Shin Chitose airport, near the city of Sapporo, to Haneda.

Coast Guard spokesman Yoshinori Yanagishima said the agency's plane that collided was an MA-722, a Bombardier Dash-8.

“I felt a bang like we hit something and jolted upwards as we landed,” a passenger on the JapanAirlines flight told Kyodo news agency.

“I saw sparks outside the window and the cabin filled with gas and smoke.”