On Thursday at 7.30am local time (2.30pm in Italy) there was an armed attack at a high school in Perry, a town in Iowa, in the United States. Details of the attack are still unclear, but at least two people were injured and taken to hospital. A police officer told the Associated Press news agency that the person suspected of carrying out the attack died, probably by suicide, but so far no information has been released about his identity or his motives.

In a press conference, the sheriff of Dallas County (competent for the city of Perry), Adam Infante, said that the assailant shot “several” people, but it was not clear whether there were any deaths. Infante added that the attack occurred very early, when lessons had not yet started and therefore there were still few students present in the school. He also said that the first police officer reached the school 7 minutes after the first alarm was raised.

Perry is a town of 8,000 people about 60 kilometers west of Des Moines, the capital of Iowa.