There was a large exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine: the Russian Defense Ministry announced that 248 Russian servicemen were freed by Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia freed 230 Ukrainian prisoners . All the freed people have already returned to their respective countries, according to what the Russian and Ukrainian authorities said. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine there have already been several similar prisoner exchanges: however, this is definitely one of those that involved the most people.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the negotiations for the exchange, described as “complicated”, were mediated by the United Arab Emirates, a country that even after invading Ukraine maintained strong economic ties with Russia. For several years now, some countries in the Middle East – such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and indeed the United Arab Emirates – have successfully established themselves in the role of mediators and negotiators in situations of war or other international crises, thanks to an ambiguous diplomatic policy that has allowed them to maintain relations with countries that have very tense relations.

