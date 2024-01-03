Suara.com – Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Rosan Roeslani, said that Prabowo Subianto had made no special preparations ahead of the third debate for the 2024 presidential election. Prabowo, said Rosan, was just doing more reading.

“So there is no special preparation, but he will just be refreshed and read more of his books, especially those concerning topics related to defense, geopolitics, international relations and others,” said Rosan at the Meria Center TKN Prabowo-Gibran, South Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Rosan emphasized that reading has become Prabowo's habit. In fact, Prabowo still consistently carries out this habit even when he is traveling long distances, such as visits abroad.

“He really likes to read. I accompany him when he goes to the bookstore, when he's abroad, of course, to the books,” said Rosan.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the debate, Rosan emphasized that Prabowo would only refresh his memory through reading.

“I talked to him, he just refreshes like that. So there is no special preparation but he will convey it to me, it just so happened that I was new to him earlier, I will read it again, right, read his books again later brainstorming,” he said.

Don't feel like you have the upper hand

Presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, was reluctant to show up in the debate between the three presidential and vice presidential candidates, even though the theme of the debate was closely related to Prabowo.

It is known that the third debate theme is defense, security, international relations and geopolitics. Meanwhile, it is known that apart from being a presidential candidate, Prabowo serves as Minister of Defense.

Even though as Minister of Defense he is familiar with many defense issues, Deputy Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Ahmad Muzani, denied the notion that Prabowo felt he had the upper hand because he controlled the theme of the third debate.

The Secretary General of the Gerindra Party emphasized that Prabowo's attitude was normal in facing this weekend's debate.

Presidential candidate number one Anies Baswedan (right), Presidential candidate number two Prabowo Subianto (center), Presidential candidate number three Ganjar Pranowo (left) clash of ideas in the first debate of the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (12/12/ 2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

“He is normal, ordinary. He feels that this is a defense issue that must also receive attention from the entire Indonesian nation because after all defense is a very sensitive issue,” said Muzani on Jalan Bangka IX, South Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024 ).

“There is no country's defense that feels safe in a situation like this. One country's defense can be disturbed by one or any situation, therefore he feels the need to hear from many parties,” continued Muzani.

Muzani also denied the assessment that the theme of the third debate was favorable to Prabowo.

“Not really,” said Muzani.