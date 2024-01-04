On Wednesday, a federal court in New York finally made public some previously confidential documents from a trial relating to the activities of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who committed suicide in 2019 inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan where he was detained on numerous charges of exploitation sexual.

The publication of these documents, announced at the end of December, was highly anticipated also because news had been circulating online for days that they would include a list of rich, famous and powerful men who were in various capacities involved in Epstein's crimes, as collaborators or as beneficiaries of the system of sexual exploitation that he had set up.

In reality, the documents just published do not contain any list of this type: the names of the people cited, including Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, were in most cases already known and more than anything else add a bit of context to the fact that Epstein surrounded himself with very powerful people. Among these are former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, who however are not accused of any crime. Many of the famous people connected to Epstein have said they were unaware of his crimes and the system of sexual exploitation he created.

More broadly, most of what was made public Wednesday was widely known, chronicled in years of investigations, television interviews, documentaries and books published about the Epstein case.

The documents just published are 45 in total and consist of hundreds of pages: New York federal court judge Loretta Preska has ordered the publication of over 200 documents in total, and others should be made public in the coming days. However, Preska clarified in his order that most of the documents do not include compromising materials about anyone other than Epstein.

The documents are part of the trial which pits Virginia Giuffre, an American activist who was among Epstein's accusers and who last year reached an out-of-court settlement with Prince Andrew for some allegations of sexual abuse, and Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend and Epstein's associate. According to the indictment, Maxwell helped Epstein identify and abuse many underage girls in the early 2000s. The documents had been kept confidential above all to protect the privacy of these women but also of Epstein's close contacts, until now indicated with the acronym “J. Doe” and an identification number.

The documents include police reports and transcripts of interviews with some of the women who had accused Epstein of sexual exploitation. A document contains a long testimony from 2016 by one of them, Johanna Sjoberg, who said she met Michael Jackson, a famous pop music star, in Epstein's house in Palm Beach, Florida: the testimony, however, does not contain any accusations towards Jackson himself.

Sjoberg also said that he attended a dinner in one of Epstein's houses where the illusionist David Seth Kotkin, known as David Copperfield, was also present: according to the woman's testimony Kotkin would have been aware of the fact that in the system of exploitation sexual activity set up by Epstein and Maxwell, some women were then even paid to recruit others. However, the testimony does not contain anything more specific: Associated Press contacted Kotkin to find out more, but received no response.

The documents then include a series of notes written by Giuffre's lawyers, including one stating that former President Clinton was “a key person who can provide information about his close relationship” with Epstein and Maxwell. The documents also contain testimony from a former member of Epstein's domestic staff who states that he felt uncomfortable with the number of young women who frequented the financier's house, and that he was threatened by Maxwell not to tell anyone about it. .