We bring you an interesting publication related to one of the most prominent titles in the mobile market. We are indeed talking about Pokémon GO.

Shiny Pokémon are treated in different ways than usual based on having a different color palette than usual., with really low probabilities of appearance. Although their abilities in combat are exactly the same as those of their common forms, they are highly appreciated by players taking into account their rarity, leading to hunts for colorful Pokémon or the most varied methods to get hold of one of them.

In the post we leave you below you can see how the user Razno_ shows the disappointment that came with evolving a Shiny Psyduck into Golduck, since the latter has almost no difference from its original version. This is very negative, since this type of Pokémon is usually very rare to see despite having achieved it through a special event, and having that aspect does not seem to have pleased the fan.

You can see the full post along with all the images shared in this link.

Well, this evolution is a disappointment

byu/Razno_ inpokemongo

What do you think? What was your most surprising encounter with a shiny Pokémon? We read you in the comments.

