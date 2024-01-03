We have good news for all those interested in trying proposals similar to Suika Gamebut without spending money, since a game similar to that of Aladdin X that will make you have a good time.

Another watermelon game is ready for you

As you probably remember, Suika Game is a very addictive Japanese title that combines the elements of falling and merging puzzle games, so the objective is to match fruits of the same type so that they do not fall out of a container.

Now, and because the Japanese game has gained so much popularity, there are several options that were inspired by it and one of them is Watermelon Gamewhich you can try from your browser completely free of charge, since it is available to all interested parties.

All you have to do is go to the following link and start playing with the watermelons and all the fruits that you will find at every moment.

Where to find the original Suika Game?

However, if you want to try the game that went viral throughout 2023, we remind you that Suika Game is available in our territory in the Nintendo Switch eShop for $53.81 MXN and you can obtain it at this link.

It is worth mentioning that the title is also available for Android devices in Japan and will soon arrive on iOS.

What do you think of this proposal? Tell us in the comments.

