Russia carried out a new major attack on Tuesday morning against Ukraine's capital Kiev and several other cities in the country, including Kharkiv in the east. According to initial information released by local authorities, at least two people were killed and more than 90 injured.

The attack was carried out with missiles and drones, although the exact number of weapons used is not clear at the moment. It is not even known how many missiles and drones actually hit their targets and how many were intercepted by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense. Ukrainian authorities said that both residential buildings and energy infrastructure were hit in the attack: in the Kiev region, more than 250 thousand people are currently without electricity.

In recent days, Russian attacks against Ukraine have greatly intensified: on Friday several Ukrainian cities were hit by a long and very extensive Russian bombing, in which at least 30 people were killed. On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of having carried out an attack with missiles and drones on its territory, in the border region of Belgorod, killing at least 21 people and wounding at least 110.

– Read also: What happens if Ukraine runs out of money