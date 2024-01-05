Paco Arévalo had an extensive career on television and on stage, but he was also the protagonist of many outstanding moments, some of them unforgettable and others controversial.

One of the people with whom Arévalo shared the spotlight in one of these exciting anecdotes from his life was Bárbara Rey, who has shown herself on social networks very hurt by the death of her friend.

We have spoken with her live on 'And now Sonsoles', who has assured that she has experienced very difficult moments for the star and that he has always been there willing to help her.

The actress has confessed that she still can't believe it, but she feels satisfied to hear that everyone who is talking about him is doing so with good words.

“Throughout my life I have not met a better person than him, only my father,” he made clear.

Friends and colleagues such as Mayra Gómez-Kemp and Fedra Lorente also wanted to remember Arévalo the day after his death.