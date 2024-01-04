Our body is home to billions of bacteria, and despite what we may think, most of them not only do not bother us but many help us develop our vital functions almost like another cell in our body. This bacterial ecosystem is unique in each person, but not completely: Our environment can determine a good part of the microbes that live in our body.

Up to a third of microbes. The gastrointestinal system is one of the places in our body with the most variety in terms of microorganisms, but a study has found that these microorganisms are transmitted relatively easily between people who live together.

Thus, cohabitants, even if they are not related or a couple, can share about 32% of the microbiome in their mouths and up to 12% of the intestinal microbiome. Until now we suspected that the bacterial strains that live inside us could be transmitted between people, thanks to this study we know that they do so in a quite notable way. What we still don't know exactly is how.

Horizontal and vertical transmission. The work covers two forms of transmission of microorganisms, horizontal, such as that between cohabiting people, and vertical or intrafamilial. It is precisely within the family where higher levels of transmission can be found. For example, mothers and young children can share 35% of the intestinal microbiome. This proportion expands as the offspring grow, but the relationship is maintained.

It is also kept between twin brothers. Two non-cohabiting twins can maintain 8% of the intestinal microbiome. Curiously, two people who do not share a home but do share a city also share about 8% of their intestinal microorganisms.

5,000 participants. The study, carried out by an international team of researchers, was published last year in the form of an article in the journal Nature. The researchers analyzed about 9,000 saliva and stool samples taken from 5,000 participants from 20 countries around the world.

“This study is the most comprehensive look to date at how and when microbes are transmitted to the oral and intestinal microbiomes,” says Katherine Xue, from the University of California, Stanford. “New microbes may continue to reconfigure our microbiomes throughout our lives.”

Great unknowns. Microbiome analysis of the thousands of samples compiled by the team showed researchers how little we know about the ecosystems of microbes that live inside us and that we know are closely linked to our health and well-being. Until the point

“What surprises us in general is that there are some bacteria about which we know very little, that have never been cultured, and that are at the top of the ranking,” Mireia Vallès, the author who leads the signatories of the study, referring to the most shared microbes.

A delicate balance. Bacteria are the main protagonists of our gastrointestinal microbiome. Understanding the impact that the hundreds of species that inhabit us have on our health is not easy. We know that bacteria that inhabit us in a “peaceful” way can turn against us in certain circumstances, but now we are beginning to see this balance as something even more complex.

Diseases that until now we categorized as non-infectious could be related to our biome. Various bacteria have been linked to some types of cancer, but this relationship can even affect our psychological health.

The decrease in mortality caused by infectious diseases has given rise to a world in which non-communicable diseases are protagonists, not only because they cause the greatest mortality but also because they become chronic, affecting our quality of life. Understanding the role of bacteria in our body may one day be the way to combat the most unexpected diseases.

Image | Eren Li

*An earlier version of this article was published in January 2023