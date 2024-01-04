Grand Theft Auto is, without a doubt, one of the franchises most controversial of the video game industry. For this reason, fans of red bones fear that the new installment, GTA 6, will change focus and avoid making fun of certain topics to avoid controversy. Given this, an actor came out to defend the game.

At the beginning of December, Rockstar Games finally shared the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Although most fans expressed their excitement, it didn't take long for the controversy to appear. A sector of the community judged the trailer and stated that the game will be “progressive”.

Specifically, many players took to social media to complain and argue that the open-world title will be inclusive and progressive because the protagonist will be a woman. In addition, they stressed that in the trailer you can see a large number of black and hispanic people.

GTA V actor Ned Luke criticizes accusations that GTA 6 will be progressive

In a recent interview with IGN, Down Lukewho played Santa Michael In the 5th installment of the Rockstar Games franchise, he spoke at length about the December trailer and his work on the previous title.

At the beginning of the conversation, the actor stated that Lucia will be a great protagonist and acknowledged that there are many fans who fear that the open world video game will be “woke”; However, he emphasizes that it is not the first time that the IP has a female main character.

“Lucia is tough, man. She is very tough and looks great. There are a lot of these clowns who say: 'Rockstar became woke and gave in to the progressivism of the world.' To begin with, there have already been other protagonists in the past (…) She looks great, to me. In the last scene where they enter (the store), she is the one who kicked the door open and then Jason is back there,” commented the interpreter of Michael de Santa.

Despite criticism from fans, it seems that GTA 6 will be very irreverent

Lucia is certainly not the first protagonist of the franchise. We must remember that players could select female characters in the original installment, although they had no personality or voice. Of course, most titles are characterized by having strong women.

In the interview, Ned Luke is very excited about GTA 6 and believes it will be the greatest video game ever made. Furthermore, he talked about his work on Grand Theft Auto V and stated that he had a great experience while collaborating with Rockstar Games.

But tell us, do you agree with Ned Luke's statements? Let us read you in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2025. You can find the latest news related to it by clicking on this link

