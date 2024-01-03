To further expand its popularity, Xbox has released some pretty curious products over the past few years. We've seen refrigerators, cookies and even a music player from the brand. This trend will continue in 2024well the company has just confirmed a bread toaster.

In case you don't remember, the first clues of said appliance emerged in early 2023, but many believed it was an April Fools' Day prank. However, we now know that The product is real and is already available in some regions.

This is the Xbox toaster shaped like a Series S

Xbox fans will now be able to show their passion for the brand even at their breakfast. This will be possible thanks to the Xbox Series S-shaped bread toaster, which is already a reality. For now, it can be purchased in stores in the United States in exchange for $39.99 USD.

The appliance works like any other toaster, so it has temperature settings, space to heat and toast various types of bread, as well as a timer and various functions to have a dream breakfast.

The Xbox toaster not only stands out for its resemblance to Microsoft's economical console, but also because You can toast and mark the bread with the brand logo. Without a doubt, this detail will delight all enthusiasts of the company and its games.

Unfortunately, the product is not available for now in other regions and it is not known if it will have official distribution in other countries. We will have to wait to find out more about it. Below you can see some images of the Xbox bread toaster.

The Xbox toaster will give a special touch to your breakfast

