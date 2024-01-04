Nintendo may have shown (as if its track record wasn't enough to not have to do it) that the Switch proposal was very successful, and that betting on hardware that was inferior to that of the competition was not such a bad idea as long as you had games good and fun. But after that, audiences may be eager to see something especially amazing to turn the page and feel very capable hardware. But what if history repeats itself?

Index

See all sections

More like a Switch Pro

Before the Switch OLED model hit the market, there had been rumors of the possibility of launching a Switch Pro model that would improve the technical specifications of the existing model, but everything ended up being a version with an OLED screen and nothing more.

Now, with the launch of the new Switch 2 getting closer, there is talk of more advanced technologies that make a generational leap, however, it seems that the latest information They talk more about a Switch Pro than a Switch 2.

The details come through the predictions of analyst Dr. Serkan Toto, of Kantan Games, who in statements to Games Industry, assures that the new console will be around $400 (even could rise to $470), and that it will feel more like an iteration of the current one rather than a revolution in the case.

Little changes

This means that the essence of Switch will continue to be maintained, and that is not exactly bad news, since the convertible nature and portability of the console allowed Nintendo to once again swim among huge amounts of money.

That said, it seems that the new console will present small aesthetic changes maintaining that characteristic point of a portable console. Something that the analyst points out is that Pokémon will always be related to Nintendo, and there is no possibility that having a game from the franchise will lose the portability option, something that is intrinsically related to the game (and the type of public that plays it).

Is it a disappointment not to bet on powerful hardware?

As things are in the industry, it would be very strange if Nintendo took a risk and decided to let go of that privileged position it has. And when no one thought that launching a console with a portable soul was interesting, the Japanese once again hit the nail on the head.

This is how they have managed to ensure that many homes, whether or not they had the latest generation console, also had room for a Nintendo Switch, something that was key to catapulting sales of the console and not worrying about fighting enemies. Simply the Nintendo Switch plays in another leagueand the Switch 2 will continue in the same.

Fuente: Games Industry