The World Food Programme, the UN agency that deals with food assistance around the world, on January 1 stopped its main food aid plan in Syria, a country where 90 percent of the population lives in poor conditions. of poverty and where a civil war has been underway since 2011. The program provided food and basic necessities to more than 5 million people, about 25 percent of the Syrian population before the start of the war, but was first halved in June 2023, and finally stopped on January 1 because the funds to refinance it are lacking. The World Food Program (WFP, also known by the English acronym WFP) will however try to continue to support the Syrian population with other more targeted programs.

The WFP announced the interruption of aid in December, citing the lack of funds as the cause: first the coronavirus epidemic, the war in Ukraine and then, in recent months, the war in the Gaza Strip have enormously reduced the budget available to countries like Syria, and diverted the attention of public and private donors.

In the last year alone, the WFP has been forced to cut numerous aid programs: in August it had to cut funding for Syrian refugees in Jordan, and in November it reduced aid for Syrian refugees in Lebanon by a third.