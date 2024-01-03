How the animated series 'What If…?' illustrates the problem of a connected universe

Marvel's 'What If…?', a series that explores alternate universes across the vast fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCU), faces an intriguing dilemma. This animated gem, which displays a range of 'what if…' realities, oscillates between its anthology essence and the seduction of an interconnected world, showing both the strength and weakness of the MCU formula.

A journey through the 'What Ifs…?'

Since the introduction of The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who guides us through alternate histories in the MCU, the series has deployed unique questions: “What if Nebula (Karen Gillan) joined the Nova Corps?” or “What if Hela (Cate Blanchett) found the Ten Rings?” Each episode, a narrative island in itself, invites us to a game of limitless imagination. But is this narrative independence a success or a mistake?

Despite its wit, 'What If…?' He stumbles over his own success. The attempt to weave a broader narrative tapestry, so successful in the Marvel Universe, here becomes its Achilles heel. The series shines in its anthology format, but loses steam when trying to forge a larger arc. Is it possible that what was once a strength for Marvel is now a limitation for 'What If…?'?

lackluster endings

The endings of seasons 1 and 2 of 'What If…?' They have been criticized for their excess and lack of substance compared to the stand-alone episodes. The final battle of the first season against Infinity Ultron (Ross Marquand) and the confrontation in the second with Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) illustrate this challenge. These endings, while visually striking, lack the emotional and narrative weight of their sister episodes.

In contrast, episodes like “What If Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?” and “What if Kahhori Redefined the World?” demonstrate the true potential of 'What If…?'. Unique stories, some even with original characters like Kahhori, show a freshness and originality that perhaps should be the focus of future seasons.

Exploring new narrative dimensions in the MCU

He MCU has always been fertile ground for innovation, and 'What If…?' is a clear example of this. By allowing familiar characters and situations to be reinvented in alternate settings, the series not only challenges our perception of established heroes and villains, but also enriches the narrative tapestry of the MCU. In particular, the representation of Strange Supreme stands out for its complexity and depth, offering a fresh vision of an iconic character. This alternate version of Doctor Strange illustrates how even the most powerful heroes can veer onto dramatically different paths under different circumstances. This approach allows Marvel to explore darker, more complex themes, something that more conventional MCU projects often avoid.

Comparing 'What If…?' with other MCU series, its uniqueness lies in its creative freedom. While shows like 'Loki' and 'WandaVision' are still tied to the main MCU continuity, 'What If…?' It operates with a narrative autonomy that allows it to go beyond conventional limitations. This freedom translates into bolder and more experimental stories, which often resonate differently with fans. Not having to strictly adhere to continuity, 'What If…?' becomes a window to a universe where anything is possible, opening the doors to infinite narrative possibilities within the MCU.

Looking to the future

As Marvel explores less interconnected stories in the MCU, such as the 'Echo' series, 'What If…?' has the opportunity to focus on more personal and independent narratives. This approach not only enriches the diversity of the MCU, but also allows us to explore genres and plot lines that move away from more conventional projects.

'What If…?', with its second season now available on Disney+, presents us with a microcosm within the MCU that is both a reflection of its successes and its limitations. A laboratory of possibilities, this series invites us to ask: What else can the MCU be if it allows itself to break its own rules from time to time?