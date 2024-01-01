In recent days, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some spokesmen and representatives of the Israeli army have said that the war in the Gaza Strip will continue for many more months, although it is not clear whether it will continue with the same level of violence and intensity adopted so far. In the meantime, some adjustments to military operations are underway: the Israeli army has announced that it will withdraw a few thousand soldiers from Gaza, to make the war effort more sustainable in the long term.

Among the first to speak of the fact that the war will continue for a long time was Netanyahu, who on Saturday in a speech to the nation said: «To achieve absolute victory, to achieve all our objectives, we need more time. The war will continue for many months.” Daniel Hagari, an army spokesman, echoed the prime minister's words on Sunday evening, saying the army was preparing to continue its military operations into 2024.

The fact that the war would continue for a long time had already been made quite clear by various previous statements by the Israeli authorities, who since the beginning of military operations in the Gaza Strip have maintained that their objective is to destroy Hamas and demilitarize the entire Strip. These objectives are considered ambitious – if not unachievable – by many experts, and require an extremely extensive and long-lasting military operation.

Over the course of just under three months of war, almost 21 thousand Palestinians were killed, mostly civilians. According to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees, 85 percent of the inhabitants of the Strip have been forced to leave their homes, and many of the buildings in the Strip have been damaged or destroyed by the bombings.

Even if the war lasts a long time, some adjustments will need to be made in operations to make such a prolonged war effort sustainable. An anonymous army source told the Reuters news agency that the war is about to enter its “third phase”, after intense bombing in response to the Hamas attack on 7 October (first phase) and the invasion of land of the Strip which began on 27 October (second phase).

In this context, the Israeli army will try to reduce at least part of the enormous number of reservists mobilized in recent months, to try to make the military effort more sustainable in the long term. After the Hamas attack, Israel called up about 300,000 reservists, i.e. between 10 and 15 percent of the country's workforce. Currently, again according to Reuters sources, the reservists still active are between 200 and 250 thousand: they are people who had to stop working to go and serve in the army.

The army announced on Monday that five brigades will be withdrawn from the Strip. They correspond to a few thousand soldiers, but the precise number is not entirely clear: depending on the missions and the situation, Israeli army brigades can have between 2,500 and 5,000 soldiers. Some of these people will return to civilian life, which should help support the country's economy. Other soldiers will instead be moved from the Gaza Strip and sent to strengthen the border with Lebanon.

Military operations in the Strip, however, “will continue for at least six months, and will involve major clean-up operations (i.e. systematic elimination) of terrorists”, said the Reuters source. It is not clear whether this will imply a reduction in the level of fighting, but it is practically certain that the Israeli army will not withdraw from the Strip anytime soon.

The continuation of the war in the Gaza Strip is creating increasingly serious political problems for the Israeli government: even its closest allies, such as the United States, are starting to show impatience with a military operation that has so far caused enormous destruction and suffering for the civilian population without having achieved major tangible results in the fight against Hamas. Joe Biden's American administration has been putting pressure on Netanyahu's government for some time to convince it to reduce the level of intensity of operations and focus on more targeted missions. The Israeli government has so far not listened.