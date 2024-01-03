The actor who played Glenn in The Walking Dead will no longer become Sentry

Marvel Studios He does nothing but receive blows as the weeks go by. A while ago the dismissal of Jonathan Majors as Kang, the presumed next great villain who was going to occupy the important role of Thanos, was announced. However, it has now been announced that Steven Yeun will also not be involved in the MCU. This affects the movie Thunderbolts, since it is the one that has suffered this hard blow of setback. Rumors seemed to indicate that the former actor of The Walking Dead would play Sentryone of the most powerful characters found in the Marvel Universe.

Given the Sentry was the MCU's answer to Superman, Thunderbolts was presenting a huge challenge to the members who were part of the starting team. It should be noted that, although Thunderbolts has not yet begun production, Marvel Studios is facing its last major casting change. For now, neither Steven Yeun in Marvel Studios They have spoken out about the end of their relationship. The biggest question that remains unanswered right now is whether Thunderbolts intends to recast Sentry's role or if the creative team will replace the character entirely.

Theories seemed to suggest that Sentry was meant to be the main antagonist of the Thunderbolts teamso it can still be expected that Marvel Studios have plans for Sentry without Steven Yeun. They will likely hire another actor, and it will probably be much sooner than we expect. However, if casting takes longer than expected, Thunderbolts production will be delayed further.

The news that Steven Yeun was moving away from Thunderbolts It came just a few months after The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman let slip that the Glenn actor was taking on the role of Sentry. They had even reached the point where they were preparing his suit. This is now the last big casting announcement, after Jonathan Majors was officially dismissed as Kang the Conqueror. Time will tell if there were specific reasons for Yeun to split from Marvel Studiosalthough delays in filming caused by the Hollywood strikes of 2023 They could be the big culprit.

The movie of Thunderbolts has not yet set a release date.

