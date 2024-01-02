Robert Kirkman speaks out about a possible animated series based on The Walking Dead comic

The Walking Dead It has become one of the most popular franchises in history. A brand that brings together comics, video games and television series that is becoming a new universe. On the other hand, the creator who The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkmanadapted his comic about his own vision of the world of superheroes Invincible as an animated series for adults in Amazon Prime Video. Now that both the original story of The Walking Dead in comics and the television series have come to an end, the creator explained that he did not rule out an animated series about this devastating world of zombies that faithfully adapts the comic.

These were the words of Robert Kirkman:

I think it would be very fun make a faithful animated adaptation, but I don't know AMC doing that kind of thing.

In 2010, the chain launched an animated motion comic eight minutes long that adapted the first 13 pages of The Walking Dead #1which was made by himself Kirkman and the artist Tony Moore. AMC He also dabbled in comic-style animation in an animated segment of the episode series The Walking Dead: Red Machete.

Regarding the adaptation of The Walking Dead Universe of AMC continuing its course, Kirkman said he was too involved with Invincible to be involved in a project like The Walking Dead. In fact, Robert Kirkman has not written an episode since season 5.

This is what he said about it:

I am very happy with the result of the series. I think showrunner Angela Kang did a great job in the last few seasons. Every series has a wave of expectations that builds and builds until its conclusion, and it's very difficult to navigate that wave as you approach the end, but Angela handled things very well.. The parts of The Walking Dead What was always most exciting to me were the parts that didn't closely follow the comic.

About the animated adaptation of the group Rick Grimes Not much else was said. Taking into account the success that Invincible has had, it is very possible that they will dare to take the leap into the world of animation with zombies as a proposal.

