It seems that we have news Suika Game, the watermelon game that has been successful in Japan in the Nintendo Switch virtual store. It is now available worldwide on the eShop as Watermelon Game and also free for browser.

After knowing its incredible number of downloads, as well as its first plagiarism, it now seems that the game is officially making the leap to new platforms. And Aladdin the availability of Suika Game in the Japanese App Store for iOSpublished by popIn Inc. at a cost of 240 yen (approximately $1.70). You can check its availability on that platform here.

What do you think of Suika Game? On the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023). And you already know that you can also consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

Suika Game, the viral watermelon game, continues to break records on Nintendo Switch