We understand why there are so many videos of Mustangs crashing into a curb with their rear end breaking out; those Americans hardly have any roundabouts to learn to drift a little. Not that we encourage this. Phew, and all that. But fortunately, more and more roundabouts are being added in the US. The second turbo roundabout in America will soon be ready.

The US Federal Highway Administration explains in a YouTube video how they learned from the Netherlands about the turbo roundabout. And certainly, the double roundabout is also an invention from the Netherlands. In 1996 the large roundabout was conceived and in 2020 the first traffic was allowed to drive over the turbo roundabout in Barendrecht. And now, almost 30 years after the eureka moment, the Americans are getting to work on it.

Just a photo of a turbo roundabout | Photo: © Jonathan Allison

According to Mercury News, San Benito County is now busy working on the second ever turbo roundabout in America. The roundabout is located between two busy highways where a lot of accidents have happened. The new roundabout even has three lanes, where you have to choose whether you want to turn right, straight or three-quarters. Construction of the roundabout will cost more than $13 million and should be completed in the spring.

More and more roundabouts in the US

By the way, there is one American city where they are absolutely crazy about roundabouts. The mayor of the town of Carmel became addicted to traffic donuts while studying in the UK. Since his appointment as mayor, he had 150 roundabouts constructed in the town. This makes it the city with the highest roundabout density in the world: one in seventeen intersections is a roundabout.