The US government is doing everything in its power to prevent China from getting the cutting-edge semiconductors it needs to develop its military industry. Its strategy attacks two different fronts. On the one hand, it seeks to prevent Chinese integrated circuit manufacturers from obtaining the latest generation lithography equipment they need to produce highly integrated chips. In this field, the Dutch company ASML and the Japanese companies Tokyo Electron, Nikon and Canon lead the way.

The other essential ingredient in his recipe is to prevent China from taking over the most advanced semiconductors currently manufactured by NVIDIA, Intel or AMD, among other Western-aligned companies. In any case, the tool that the US Administration is using to assert its interests are sanctions against China and the countries in its orbit, including Iran and Russia. It has been implementing these prohibitions for several years and nothing seems to indicate that it will stop tightening them in the short term.

Every time the US Government approves a new package of sanctions, it strives to remind its allies that these measures are intended to hinder China's access to the integrated circuits that are necessary to develop latest generation weapons. As could be expected, the Chinese Government has responded by drastically increasing the resources it allocates to the development of its semiconductor industry with a very clear purpose: to become independent in the medium or long term from technologies from abroad.

Authoritative voices are already rising predicting how difficult it will be to stop China

There is one indispensable component to the semiconductor industry that we haven't talked about yet: the software used to design cutting-edge integrated circuits. It is currently in the hands almost exclusively of companies controlled by the US and its allies, so China urgently needs to have its own software tools specialized in chip design. And it looks like he's going to have them soon. One of the Chinese companies that are already working in this area is SEIDA, and, curiously, its leader knows the American idiosyncrasy very well.

SEIDA will have its chip design software ready in early 2024

Liguo “Recoo” Zhang is Chinese, but he has lived in the US for several decades and has worked at Siemens EDA, the US subsidiary of this German company that dominates the chip design software market in China. Zhang currently heads SEIDA and in the business plan that he presented in 2022 with the purpose of attracting new investors, he stated that his company will have its chip design software ready in early 2024. However, this is not all. And in that document SEIDA defends that its plan involves “breaking the foreign monopoly.”

Presumably the software SEIDA is working on will be used by SMIC, Hua Hong Semiconductor and other Chinese IC manufacturers. In fact, SMIC is one of the investors in this company. Peilun “Allen” Chang, SEIDA's chief operating officer, claims that Zhang and other former Siemens EDA employees left the German company as a result of US sanctions.

Their purpose is to transfer their knowledge to China because they are convinced that despite their efforts the US Government will not be able to stop China's technological advance. These people have developed their professional careers in the US and presumably know the semiconductor industry well, so it seems reasonable to accept that they may be right. We'll see.

Cover image: TSMC

More information: Reuters

