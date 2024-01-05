While waiting for the Three Wise Men to arrive, Óscar is encountering the particular challenge of Pasapalabra: passing through the Blue Chair again. Since 2024 began, each Rosco has had a defeat… and there have been three, the last due to a spectacular comeback by Moisés when everything indicated his defeat.

In this way, to play his 68th program, Oscar has to first play the Blue Chair. Furthermore, he has encountered a surprise, an unexpected challenge that the candidate has proposed to him. Antonio, who is a lawyer, comes from the Madrid town of Torrejón de la Calzada, although he is from a town in Toledo… which has its own dictionary!

This is Lagartera, which is “famous for its work, its tablecloths, its lagarterana costume,” as the candidate himself has summarized. But there is one more detail that makes this town unique: its lexicon, words that are only used there. For this reason, he has proposed to Óscar to play the test with that dictionary. What has the contestant responded to this challenge? Hit play!