The digitalization of public administration is one of the objectives contemplated within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that receives support from European Next Generation funds. Within the framework of this plan, in 2019 the Treasury forced the self-employed to file their taxes electronically.

The Supreme Court rejected this imposition, so the Government has returned to the fray, modifying the Personal Income Tax and Corporate Laws to comply with the requirements indicated by the Supreme Court and, now, forcing the self-employed to submit their tax returns only through electronic means. Paradoxically, the Income 2023 campaign may become the main obstacle to the immediate application of this new law.

The Government's objective: a paperless Treasury. The Administration's Digitalization Plan aims to streamline procedures so that all data management is more efficient. This plan implies that the tax system has all the taxpayers' tax data in a digital format. Hence the Administration's interest in making it so that the self-employed can only file their tax returns online.

The main reason for avoiding filing paper tax returns is that handwritten returns often led to errors. Sources from the Tax Agency consulted by Self-Employed and Entrepreneurs point out that 60% of the returns submitted on paper contained errors that lead to delays in tax refunds.

The Supreme Court speaks of rights, not obligations. In its ruling of July 2023, the Supreme Court interpreted that article 96.2 of the Personal Income Tax Law established the right and not the obligation to submit tax returns, which is why it required the Tax Agency to use an alternative method.

The High Court considered that there was “a regulatory insufficiency for the establishment of electronic means as the only channel for submitting the personal income tax return.” That is, an alternative method to the electronic system was required, which was not contemplated before the ruling.

After the ruling, the Government tries again by applying a series of modifications to the previous regulations. With them, the Treasury allows the self-employed to present their tax return at an office of the Tax Agency, where an official will enter the data provided into the system and make the tax return in their name as an alternative means.

The dilemma of the Income Campaign and the self-employed. Despite having paved the way to do so with the modification registered in the BOE, the Treasury has not yet taken a step forward to re-impose the online presentation of tax returns to the self-employed. The reason is stated in the text of the Official State Gazette: “it is legally stated that the obligation to declare may be established through electronic means as long as the Tax Administration ensures personalized attention to taxpayers who require assistance in completing the forms. the declaration by such means.”

The annual Income Campaign represents the greatest logistical and personnel challenge faced by the Tax Agency, which is why this period is considered a “special period” subject to specific exceptions, among which is the exclusion of the self-employed for the in-person processing of these taxes, something that other citizens can do.

On the appointment request page for the self-employed it is indicated: “It should be noted that these appointment details do not serve specific Treasury campaigns such as the one carried out each year for the Income Tax return. In any case, the in-person Income preparation service cannot be used by self-employed taxpayers since the Treasury does not have all the data on the returns of economic activity.” That is, while the 2023-2024 Income Campaign lasts (from April 3 to July 1, 2024), the Treasury will not be able to assign personnel to the tax returns of the self-employed, failing to comply with the requirement of the Supreme Court.

It's a matter of time. As the Supreme Court indicates in its ruling: “as long as the Tax Administration ensures personalized attention to taxpayers who require assistance in completing the declaration by such means.” If the Treasury cannot offer an alternative to online filing of taxes, it cannot impose the obligation.

The emergence of the Income Campaign on the calendar does nothing more than postpone the implementation of this obligation for the self-employed who continue to present their declarations on paper, a format that was still used by 0.2% of self-employed workers.

