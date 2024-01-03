Incredible as it may seem, no one in more than 34 years had passed the original version of Tetris for NES, something that a teenager who is only 13 years old has already achieved.

To talk about Tetris is to talk about one of the most important games in history. It is the creation of the Russian Alexey Pazhitnov, which in 1984 gave life to a true mass phenomenon. First it went through arcades, and later made the leap to computers and consoles.

One of the most remembered versions is the NES, launched in 1989, shortly before the arrival of Tetris to Game Boy.

Until now, it was thought that Tetris It didn't have an ending. That is, the player could go through rounds forever, without any indication that the game was over.

However, more than 34 years after launch, we can say that it does. If we talk about this NES version, there comes a moment when the game invites us to instant death.

That is, we will no longer be able to continue playing, because the screen will fade to black, forcing us to start again. No user had achieved it to date.

The ''end'' of Tetris

It seems incredible that a young man of only 13 years old is the first person to ''play'' Tetris, a game that was released more than 34 years ago on Nintendo's NES.

But it is like this. In more than three decades, no one had reached the final screen of Tetrisat least if we talk about this 1989 version for Nintendo's first home console.

It is the feat he has achieved Blue Shieldsa young player of only 13 years old, who brought the game to an instant death screenwhich forces you to restart the eternal game.

It was thought that this '‘True Killscreen” It was unattainable. But all it took was a little patience and extreme skill, making all the blocks on the screen fit together perfectly.

After his feat, Blue Scuti, semifinalist of the CTWC 2023 tournament, has become the first player in history in passing the version of Tetris for Nintendo Entertainment System.

You can see how he achieved it in this video, and take a look at the interview with the Classic Tetris portal here.

Such is the popularity of this classic, that a few months ago a film directed by Jon S. Baird was released on Apple TV, which tells us how Tetris was created in the former Soviet Union.

Have you ever played Tetris from NES? It was the first domestic version of the puzzle game created by Alekséi Pázhitnov, developed and published by Nintendo itself for its NES console. Currently you have more modern versions, such as Tetris Effect: Connected.