While Tesla warned its customers that the stainless steel body of the Cybertruck It is practically impossible to paint, they do offer different customization solutions to change the color of the vehicle, either from the company itself or with specific customization workshops.

In fact, Tesla It offers from the factory the possibility of customizing the Cybertruck in white or black at a current cost of $6,500. For those interested, users just need to go to the Tesla app and activate the service.

But there are also specific customization workshops capable of changing the appearance of these Cybertruck vehicles almost without limit, and until now they have been seen in matte black and white.

Now a video uploaded to X, the old Twitter, shows a Cybertruck in gloss blackwith a striking shine that has dazzled the networks.

It is a shiny black that reflects everything around it, and there are already many customers interested in knowing who is responsible.

Well, the people responsible for this glossy black Cybertruck are an aftermarket accessories manufacturer, specifically T Sportline.

This is a clear example of the level of customization that we could see in the Tesla Cybertruck in the future, for now only with the issue of external layers as striking as this glossy black color that is both elegant and spectacular.