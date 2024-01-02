loading…

Gazans suffer after the Israeli invasion. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Supreme Authority of Palestinian Tribes in the Gaza Strip condemned the plan proposed by the Israeli army regarding the possibility of increasing the role of the tribes in controlling the Gaza Strip. They actually asked Hamas and Fatah to unite.

Akef al-Masry, commissioner general of the Supreme Authority for Palestinian Tribes, has issued a warning against the plan about strengthening their war in Gaza.

“The occupying state is trying to cover up its failures in Gaza and create confusion and discord in Palestinian society,” said al-Masry, reported by Al Jazeera.

Al-Masry called for an end to the Hamas-Fatah split and stressed the need for a united national leadership “to strengthen the steadfastness of the people and to prevent the opportunity for all plans of occupation.”

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that four Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli bombing in the city of Khan Younis.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, at least one girl was killed and several others injured after an Israeli drone opened fire on the market.

“With at least 22,000 Palestinians massacred in Gaza, Israel has lost full power to its Western allies, according to Adel Abdel Ghafar,” senior researcher at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs.

“When scenes of massacres, refugees, child deaths and starvation fill our screens, the situation completely changes,” he told Al Jazeera. He added that massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations across Europe and the United States had put pressure on politicians, including some in Europe. countries such as Belgium changed their stance towards Gaza and called for a ceasefire, but Israel firmly rejected it.

“It will also be interesting to keep an eye on US politics considering it is an election year and Biden's ratings are down. This will be a factor in his calculations in this new year.”

(ahm)