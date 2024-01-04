It's not new in an absolute sense, but research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison aims to study helmet linings that prevent traumatic brain injuries

January 4, 2024

A few days ago it was published by three researchers from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wisconsinan interesting study that shows how the safety of helmets and their ability to prevent traumatic brain injuries can be improved through vertically aligned carbon nanotube (VACNT) foams.

The study – which you can find here – is not expressly dedicated to motorcycle helmets but mentions those supplied to military forces and athletes, however nothing would prevent its applicability at least in a broad sense also to the helmets that we put on our heads every day.

In its initial considerations, the research notes that they are the oblique impacts to cause simultaneous linear and rotational accelerations, a very dangerous circumstance for the purposes of traumatic brain injuries which adequate internal linings of the helmet can mitigate.

Without going into the details of the study, the results obtained by the American researchers speak of the excellent qualities in this sense internal coverings helmets equipped with appropriate vertically aligned carbon nanotune (VANCT) foams and proposes a model to predict the compression-shear response at different deformations.

The greatest benefit would be in the event of an impact with rotation of the head, whereas helmets equipped with conventional linings would slow the rotation by generating a sliding movement between the helmet and the head, while the lining with vertically aligned carbon nanotune foams could make it less traumatic impact and allow the entire system to withstand greater loads, thanks to the ability of VACNT foams to absorb large shear deformations more effectively.

The study also includes among its results the discovery that interiors equipped with VANCT foams have the ability to dissipate greater shear energy in case of strong compression-shear loads compared to those equipped with conventional polymer foam, reaching in certain conditions a boast shear energy dissipation almost 30 times greater compared to polyurethane-based elastomers of similar density.