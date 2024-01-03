loading…

Egypt has the strongest Navy among the five countries in the Red Sea region. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The Red Sea has the potential to become a new war after Yemen's Houthi group attacked commercial ships linked to Israel in defense of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In response to the Houthi attacks, the United States has formed a resistance coalition consisting of 10 countries (US, UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain). However, the Pentagon claims that many other countries have joined the coalition.

5 Strongest Navies Constantly Present in the Red Sea

Geographically, there are five navies that have a constant presence in the Red Sea region. The strongest according to the WDMMW (World Directory of Modern Military Warships) in 2024 is the Egyptian Navy.

1. Egypt

The Egyptian Navy is ranked 13th out of 39 strongest in the world with a True Value Rating (TvR) of 72.4.

It has 107 assets, covering a variety of warships including eight submarines.

2. Israel

The Israeli Navy is ranked 31st out of 39 strongest in the world with a TvR of 32.9.

It has 59 assets, covering a variety of warships including six submarines.

3. Arab Saudi

The Saudi Arabian Navy is ranked 36th out of 39 strongest in the world with a TvR of 10.7.

It has 23 units of military ship assets without having a submarine.