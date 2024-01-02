Do you know what happened between Kurt Cobain and Quentin Tarantino? This popular legend of film and music doesn't tend to be well known, but this is what is known.

There is a story about Kurt Cobain and Tarantino that very few people know. The story surrounding the Nirvana frontman and Courtney Love's alleged involvement in the Pulp Fiction movie is a rumor that has circulated for years. It is said that the filmmaker considered the musician for the role of Lance, a drug dealer, and his partner for the role of Jody, his wife. However, the veracity of this story is in doubt.

The rumor seems to originate from statements by Courtney Love, who stated that Quentin Tarantino He offered them those roles. A statement supported by Kurt Cobain's gratitude to the director in the notes of his album “In Utero”. However, other than these statements and that mention, there is no solid evidence to support this story. The director, for his part, has mentioned that Cobain simply thanked him because he was a fan of his work on Reservoir Dogs.

The document that debunks the false myth of 'Pulp Fiction'

On the other hand, in a list of possible actors that Tarantino considered for Pulp Fiction, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love are nowhere to be found as options for the roles of Lance or Jody. This document refutes the idea that the director had considered Cobain for a role in his film.

Despite this rumor, Courtney Love has had a successful acting career, while Kurt Cobain had a brief foray into film with a horror short that he created. Although the idea of ​​his participation in Pulp Fiction is interesting, it seems that Eric Stoltz's performance in the role of Lance was spot on and that Tarantino never considered the Nirvana singer for that role.

Source: Collider

Don't forget to leave us a comment about what you think of this urban legend. Do you like these types of film stories? Let us know in the comments to continue improving our content.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.