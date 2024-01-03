Storm Hank arrives on the peninsula today and will leave rain in areas of the Peninsula, but the focus this week will be the polar cold that will accompany an atmospheric trough starting on Friday. The expected result: cold and snow.

polar air mass. While part of the peninsula sees instability reach the atmosphere thanks to Storm Hank (the Balearic Islands' turn will arrive tomorrow) and an atmospheric river formed in the Atlantic; A new adverse phenomenon is brewing in Atlantic waters: a cold front.

This is a front that will approach the peninsula accompanied by a polar air mass, so the winter cold is expected to take center stage starting on Friday.

This will translate into temperatures hovering around zero degrees in the early hours of Saturday, the 6th. Temperatures could continue to drop even further starting Sunday.

The trough arrives. But in addition to the cold, the first hours of the weekend will see the arrival of a trough, an asymmetrical area of ​​low pressure, where the change in pressure is more marked in one region than in another.

This trough will be a precursor to a storm that will be located in the Mediterranean, in the vicinity of the Gulf of Genoa, and whose interaction with an anticyclone located to the north will also condition the atmospheric situation starting this weekend.

This implies that during practically the entire week rainfall will be relevant in different areas of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. If between today and Friday the rainfall will come in the form of rain, snow is expected to appear from Friday onwards.

The snow comes down. The snow could reach medium levels, below 1,000 meters in much of the north of the peninsula, and reaching levels as low as 700 meters in the Pyrenees and the Iberian mountain range. Starting next week it could continue to decline.

Can we talk about a cold wave? It is still too early to confirm that we are facing the first cold wave of 2024, but experts are considering this possibility. Everything will depend on the evolution of the different atmospheric phenomena throughout the remainder of the week.

What seems to be confirmed for now is the forecast for a somewhat wetter than usual January, good news if we take into account the trend seen throughout 2023: a singularly dry and warm year.

Image | Accumulated snow forecast for Monday the 15th, ECCMWF