After offering you its final trailer and its launch trailer, we now have a most interesting new detail related to Nintendo Switch. It is linked in this case to the Square Enix launch, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

This is the new game in the monster battle spin-off series that has been released for Nintendo Switch. It seems that even in 2024 this game is still scarce in Japan. The fans They are looking for it in physical format in the country without success.

Square Enix has shared that it is aware of this situation on social networks and recommends purchasing the game digitally due to high demand. More physical stock is expected to be available soon. The scarcity of physical copies can generate frustration among fans, but it is positive that there is the option to purchase it digitally. Let's hope the situation is resolved soon so that more people can enjoy the game without difficulties.

Physical copies of Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince are still sold out at many stores in Japan! pic.twitter.com/lRSgBGYobA — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 3, 2024

You already know that the game was released last December 1, 2023. In this installment of Dragon Quest, players will partner with Psaro, a curse-stricken prince, and his friend Rose, as they journey through the demonic kingdom of Nadiria. They will explore this world, recruiting monsters that can then be fused to generate higher-powered allies. With robust equipment, they will face off against adversaries as they traverse and change the seasons on their journey. All in all, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince seems to be a promising game.

We leave you with the final trailer as well:

