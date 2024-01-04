A New York judge has decided to postpone the start of the trial of Hadi Matar, the man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie, a British writer of Indian origin. The trial will begin after the publication of the autobiographical book that Rushdie wrote to recount the attack he suffered in August 2022 shortly before starting a speech during a literary festival organized in Chautauqua, in the state of New York: because of that attack Rushdie lost the sight in his right eye and partially lost the use of his left hand.

The book, titled in English Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, will be released in over 15 countries on April 16, 2024. The request to postpone the trial was decided to allow the lawyers to Matar to see its contents, which could be used as evidence in court.

Rushdie is 76 years old and became known throughout the world thanks to the 1988 novel The Satanic Verses, which deeply disturbed part of the Islamic world due to a story within it considered blasphemous. Because of that book, in 1989 Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, political and religious leader of Iran, issued a fatwa against him that sentenced him to death (the fatwa is a sentence issued by a religious authority and theoretically binding on all Muslims).

Rushdie's attacker, Hadi Matar, is 24 years old and a US citizen of Lebanese descent. Matar was arrested soon after the attack and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault in two court hearings in the following days. The New York state attorney's office believes the attack was targeted and premeditated, inspired by Khomeini's fatwa.