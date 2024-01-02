Can Netflix be changed from within? That's what the extraordinary Squid Game theory that has gone viral on the Internet seems to suggest.

There's a Squid Game theory that could change Netflix forever. In the successful South Korean series on the streaming platform, a theory suggests the possibility of expanding the setting beyond South Korea in the second season. The first season took place entirely in this Asian country. But some clues within the story have led to interesting speculation about the possibility of the games being held in different countries each year, similar to the Olympic Games.

This would change the paradigm of Netflix forever. Ultimately, The Squid Game is the most successful series in its entire history. And it could hold annual events in different countries, relaunching the franchise to unimaginable limits. In the series, VIPs, wealthy observers of the game, mention the “Korean games,” implying that a different country hosts the competition each year. Although the games of Oh Il-nam, the initiator of the competition, are not technically named as the series, this reference suggests the rotation of the games' venue in different locations around the world.

This theory of The squid game It could mean an exciting expansion of the Netflix series, allowing for new scenarios in future seasons. The first season ended with the protagonist, Gi-hun, seeking revenge and exploring the secrets behind the VIPs. If he discovers that the games are happening in multiple countries, his mission would extend to ending the games in each one.

This change could be very risky on the streaming platform

However, this presents challenges, such as the language barrier and the possibility of moving away from the unique appeal that led to the global success of the Netflix series: immersion in Korean culture. While the idea of ​​international settings in The Squid Game is appealing to viewers around the world, maintaining the unique flavor of the series might be a better option.

The Squid Game series on Netflix, despite being rooted in South Korea, has attracted global audiences and exploring the cultures and children's games of different countries can be an interesting point for the narrative. However, maintaining the focus on the Korean culture that initially attracted viewers may be the key to maintaining the series' universal appeal.

