It's time to summarize the real story behind The Snow Society. The Netflix film, directed by JA Bayona, tells the true story of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed in the Valley of Tears in Argentina in 1972. The film is a realistic representation of this disaster and focuses on the impact of exposure to the elements on survivors. Despite the accident and the lack of food and clothing suitable for the low temperatures, 16 people managed to survive for 72 days in extreme conditions.

The magnitude of this tragedy has been immortalized in popular culture and has been the subject of previous films, such as “Live!” in 1993. However, the film The Snow Society strives to be more factual and was shot chronologically, with the cast undergoing controlled weight loss to better represent the famine that the actual survivors suffered.

A miracle in the Andes, despite what was expected

The feat of surviving for 72 days in the Valley of Tears, under extreme conditions, has led many to call this event the “Miracle of the Andes.” The survivors of The Snow Society, facing extreme food shortages, were forced to take drastic measures, including feeding on the bodies of the deceased who volunteered as a resource.

The rescue attempt in The Snow Society was also extraordinary. Faced with continued deaths due to adverse conditions, three members decided to walk for help. After 12 days in hostile conditions, two of them managed to reach Chile, where they requested help. After a joint effort, the Chilean Air Force sent helicopters to rescue the survivors. This rescue was led by the couple who had walked 38 miles to find help.

Despite the odds, the ending of The Snow Society was inspiring, as the 14 remaining survivors were rescued, marking the end of a story of courage and determination amidst extreme circumstances.

