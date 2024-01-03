You will probably remember the legal dispute between Frogwares and Nacon over the distribution and publishing rights of The Sinking City, the investigative role-playing video game inspired by Lovecraft's stories. A few years ago the two companies launched serious accusations at each other, including Nacon who accused the Ukrainian studio of sabotageand the latter pointing the finger at the French publisher accusing him of piracy.

Now, almost three years later, the issue seems to be definitively resolved, so much so Frogwares ha announced to have become the sole publisher of The Sinkning City on all platforms. The development studio has made it known that a new version of the game will be released on PC in a few weeks, therefore on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. This version will resolve all those bugs that have remained pending since the beginning of the legal dispute, therefore the developers specify that old saves will not be compatible with the new version of the game. The studio will provide a series of saves to allow users to continue playing on the new version.

It doesn't end there: Frogwares announces That A new DLC entitled Merciful Madness will be released soonhowever this additional content will only work with the new version of The Sinking City coming out soon.

Previous article

Baldur's Gate 3 is Steam's game of the year