Google Maps It is a very useful tool that allows you to explore and discover places around the world. With just one click, you can access detailed maps, satellite images and personalized routes. But, like any application, it can also present some errors.

One of the most important aspects to use Google maps without errors or setbacks is that your mobile compass is well calibrated. Otherwise, you could get lost or take a wrong route.

Sometimes it may happen that Google Maps does not detect your location correctly. This is because the application It depends on the magnetometer sensor of the mobileso it is decalibrated due to various factors, but luckily, this problem has a solution and can be easily solved.

Steps to calibrate the Google Maps compass

Accuracy is essential when starting a route, but various factors, such as changes in the orientation of the device, can affect the accuracy of the compass.

Some of these factors are the position of the device (whether it is in your pocket, bag or hand), the proximity of metallic or electrical objects that generate interference, or sudden movements or turns of the user.

To solve this problem, it is recommended to calibrate Google Maps regularly, following a few simple steps that we explain below:

The first step is to open the Google Maps app on your Android or iOS device. Find and select the blue dot that indicates your current position on the map. In the panel that appears at the bottom of the screen, click the button Calibrate. If the application requests access to the camera, validate this request by clicking the button Following. It is important that you orient your phone and pay attention to your surroundings during calibration. Then, wait for the app to determine your location and that's it, Google Maps should be calibrated and working perfectly.

It is worth mentioning that for best results, try performing the calibration in an open, well-lit place. Avoid performing this procedure near metal or electrical objects.and if the calibration doesn't work, try doing it again.

For Google Maps to indicate your position more accurately, it is important that you calibrate your device's compass. This process is very easy and will only take you a few minutes. This way, you can make the most of the navigation functions and travel with more confidence and peace of mind.