The film's producer updates the status of the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie and it is not good news

One of the best received news in recent weeks was the leak of the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, one of the great cinematographic successes of the final stretch of 2023. In fact, she was even already signing up for his protagonist to continue the adventures on the big screen. in parallel to the video games that will continue to arrive. However, dFrom the producer they wanted to reduce the euphoria regarding the new movie.

And in an interview for Collider, Blumhouse's vice president of feature film development, Ryan TurekHe has wanted silence all the rumors which claim that the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie has already begun production. “That movie made a lot of money. It was a huge hit and we're grateful for that. Emma (Tammi) did an excellent job, but We're still waiting for the green light for the sequel. We will see. (…) I'm sure Jason has some tricks up his sleeve,” declared the executive.

In this way, he assures that he does not yet have the green light for the project, but That “we are still waiting” indicates that the idea of ​​continuing the adventures of Five Nights at Freddy's in film format is on the table. For now, we will have to continue waiting to find out what finally happens.

The sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's in theaters would arrive in 2025

There is a lot of talk about the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie in theaters. The first details of the proposal assured that The film was scheduled to arrive in theaters at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025., but these plans could have changed. According to recent information, production of the film will not start as soon as expected, so it would be suffering a delay, something that could have to do with the green light from the production company to start the project. Thus, It is aimed towards the middle of 2025, at the earliest, for the premiere of the sequel in theaters, something that fits with what was revealed just a few hours ago. Therefore, we would have to wait another month to see the result of the work.

So, if this new information is confirmed, Everything indicates that the deadlines will be met for the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie to be available in theaters in 2025.

