Although the film has been well received in theaters, at the moment Blumhouse has not given the green light to the development of the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's.

Recently, Five Nights at Freddy's landed in movie theaters, a new movie horror based on the famous saga video game by Scott Cawthon under the Blumhouse production.

Directed by Emma Tammi and starring Josh Hutchersonthe plot of the film follows Mike, a man who debuts as a night security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurant.

He soon discovers that At night the restaurant's animatronic dolls come to life and kill anyone they seealso being responsible for the mysterious disappearances of children that take place in the town.

With his daughter in the sights of the animatronics, Mike has to steel himself and do everything in his power to protect the little wing and fulfill his security guard duties while trying to survive five nights at Freddy's..

Blumhouse still has not given the green light to the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel

The arrival of Five Nights at Freddy's has been a new success for Blumhouse. Despite the bad reviews from most members of the specialized press, the public has been very interested in the new video game adaptation and it has garnered very good box office worldwide.

While this should be more than guaranteed confirmation of a sequel, At the moment Blumhouse has not yet given the green light to the project.

During a recent interview for Collider, Ryan Turek, vice president of feature film development at Blumhouse, confirmed that, although he recognizes the success of the film, at the moment a Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is not yet in the works. However, acknowledges that the head of the studio, Jason Blumhouse, is probably already preparing something about it.

“That movie made a lot of money. It was a big hit and we're grateful for that. Emma Tammi did a great job, but we're still waiting for the green light for that. We'll see. (…) I'm sure Jason has some tricks under his belt. sleeve,” explains Turek.

So that, At the moment we have to wait for Blumhouse to confirm the development of the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s Although, seeing the success achieved, it is expected that the announcement of the new film will take place throughout 2024.