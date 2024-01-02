The package of support systems available to the BMW M 1000 RR it's super complete albeit less, curiously, than that of the S 1000 RR enriched with various optional packages. Specifically, on the “S” there is a steering angle sensor through which BMW has implemented the drift control logic in both the TC and the ABS – superfluous, according to the company, for highly experienced drivers who prefer the “M” to the “S”.

Many systems take advantage of information from the six-axis Bosch inertial platform. There are: launch control; speed limiter; cruise control; automatic help for hill starts; automatic accelerator management system during emergency braking; Cornering ABS adjustable on 5 levels (from the least sporty, with strict control of the rear axle lifting and high braking distribution on the rear axle, up to the one dedicated to the fastest riders which excludes the cornering function and monitors only the front wheel). Once this last method is removed, the others provide, with variable amounts, the automatic distribution of braking force on the rear axle: for the sportiest one it is equivalent to 2% of the pressure applied to the front system); TC adjustable to 4 settings (+ off) each of which in turn adjustable to 15 levels; wheelie control adjustable to 3 levels + off; engine brake control adjustable on 3 levels; 4 delivery maps; 2 levels of readiness in response to gas.

Many of these systems are coordinated by seven riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, Race Pro 1, Race Pro 2, Race Pro 3). The last three are customizable and allow fine tuning of various systems. Tire pressure sensors, heated grips and GPS sensor with logger interfaced with the TFT are included as standard.