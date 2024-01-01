Discover how the world of Friends is connected to this Christmas classic and other movies thanks to the cameos of great actors from the nineties

In an unexpected turn, Scott Westwood, art director of 'Friends', has brought to light a detail that went unnoticed for years. Through Instagram, she shared a video that piques our curiosity: could it be that the house that Monica and Chandler bought is the same as Kevin McCallister's in 'Home Alone'? This intriguing discovery is based on the similarity of the houses seen from the street, both in the series and in the movie.

Daren Janes, also art director on the series, confirmed this fact and gave us a unique perspective on how it happened. “It's hilarious,” Janes admitted. “I was the Art Director on FRIENDS and the house was a set. The actors came in through the front door, so we saw the outside. We used a Pacific Studios backdrop made for the Macaulay Culkin movie because it looked better through the door and windows. Great eye, friend!”

More than just a coincidence

While this revelation does not imply that the characters of 'Friends' and 'Home Alone' share the same universe, it does offer a delicious coincidence for fans. It is fascinating to think how these two worlds, although separated by geography (New York and Chicago), connect through the art of production.

The magic of both universes has not dissipated over time. Recently, 'Friends' celebrated a special reunion at Max, while Disney+ released 'Home Sweet Home Alone', set in the same universe as the original films. These events highlight how these classics remain relevant and loved.

A perfect ending: Respecting the legacy

Kevin Bright, executive producer of 'Friends', expressed in 2021 his desire to preserve the original essence of the series. “These six actors, the moment, the place, everything was special,” he told THR. “We don't want to see the program as a brand that simply spins off into another generation. If we're going to do something, we want to do something with maybe the six characters, but we don't want to do that… We're not interested. It was a perfect ending; do not touch it.”

'Friends' is available on Max, while 'Home Alone' is streaming on Disney+. This unexpected connection between both productions not only reveals a fascinating intertwining in the world of film and televisionbut also reminds us why these stories continue to capture our hearts.

Another cinematic connection: 'Die Hard' and 'Friends'

One of the most surprising connections is with the action movie 'Die Hard'. Bruce Willis, star of 'Die Hard', appeared in the animated series in a memorable supporting role. This participation was not a mere coincidence. It turns out that Willis lost a bet with Matthew Perry during the filming of 'The Whole Nine Yards' and as a result, he appeared in the series for free. This curious twist directly connects one of the most iconic action heroes to the world of the sitcom.

Connections in time: 'Scream' and 'Friends'

Another interesting example is the connection with the horror movie 'Scream'. Courteney Cox, who plays Monica in the sitcom, had a key role in 'Scream'. His participation in both projects was almost simultaneous, creating a parallel between the comedy and horror genres. This crossover of genres demonstrates the versatility of the actors and the breadth of their impact on popular culture..

These additional connections enrich the fan experience, demonstrating how 'Friends' intertwines not only with the legendary Christmas comedy film, but also with other entertainment giants. The presence of 'Friends' in pop culture goes beyond its own universe, creating an interconnected fabric of stories and characters.