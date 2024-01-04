Revenue Agency, hiring of over 4 thousand individuals begins

The Revenue Agency is following the directives of the Ministry of Economy to start the modernization of its operational apparatus. In this context, the introduction of new professional figures is expected the hiring of at least 4,113 individuals by the second half of 2024.

This was revealed by Il Sole 24 Ore. These are recruitments aimed at specialized professionals, especially in the field of information technologywhich will follow the guidelines of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) with the aim of combating tax evasion and improving the efficiency of the Agency's services remotely.

According to what is reported in the document that updates the 2023 Report on the undeclared economy and on tax evasion and contributory for the period 2016-2021, tax and contribution evasion resulted in a loss of revenue for the State amounting to almost 84 billion euros. Despite the significant presence of the underground economy, mainly linked to under-declarations and irregular work, a decreasing trend in the tax gap in the last few years.

The requirements

As regards the competition, the requirements for the recruitment of officials with skills in data analysis, infrastructure and cybersecurity include activities related to the operation, development and monitoring of the computer systemdefinition of technological development planssupport in identifying automation needs, technological analysis, technical assistance for the implementation of procedures, security activitiesdata analysis and IT collaboration, as well as monitoring of ICT contracts.

