It is very difficult to define a night like this in just three words, but magic, emotion and family would perfectly reflect what we experienced. Last Friday night put an end to the first edition of La Voz All Stars, leaving unforgettable moments. These are the ones that have impacted us the most.

Vanesa Martín's impressive performance

The final of La Voz All Stars required guests of their caliber and, for that reason, the ideal person came: Vanesa Martín. Her presence was very significant, since the artist has already been a coach for the contest. The woman from Malaga sang her last song, He ser, for us, filling the stage with energy and good vibes.

Three winners sharing the stage

Emotion invaded the set when all the winners of The Voice appeared, together for the first time. Javier Crespo (La Voz 2023), Antonio José (La Voz 2015) and David Barrull (La Voz 2013) gave us a very nostalgic performance, singing the song with which they achieved victory. They were not the only winners who visited the program: Alba, Irene, Kelly, Inés and Andrés were also present.

The return of Rafa Blas

Rafa Blas, the first to be proclaimed the best voice in our country, in 2012, could not be missing from the winners' visit. The artist, in just 11 years, has gone from turning David Bisbal into the first winning coach of La Voz to be the vocalist of Mago de Oz, one of the best Spanish-speaking heavy metal bands in the world. The winner, like the others, performed the song he sang at the end: Show must go on, by Queen.

Raphael's impressive performance

In this grand finale of La Voz All Stars we also wanted to have an artist of the great stature of Raphael, one of the singers with the longest career in Spain. The man from Jaén performed Olvídale, a song from his latest album written by Pablo López, who accompanied him on the piano. This performance was one of the most magical and exciting of the entire night.

All Stars Voice winner Toyemi

And finally, the public's decision. Toyemi's name in Eva González's voice proclaimed the singer the first winner of La Voz All Stars, just before the rest of the talents rushed to hug her. María Ibikule's lifting of the trophy puts the perfect finishing touch to a very special edition and night.

This was the Top 5 of the last night of La Voz All Stars. We look forward to seeing you next time!