One of the greatest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. No more oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, particle filters… Everything except the wheels, that is non-negotiable.

The last key part that connects the car to the road is still the tires and, after several decades, it is still a cylindrical-shaped part made of rubber and filled with air. And the demands of a combustion car and an electric car are very different.

What does this mean? That electric vehicles (known by their English abbreviation EV) require specific tires.

Yes, the tires intended for conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will fit the wheels of your electric car, but using them this way would be a bad idea.

Electric car tires are designed to withstand the additional weight of batteries, the dynamic loading and traction demands of an EV, among other things. Using non-EV tires can cause accelerated wear, heat problems, and the possibility of wheel spin. Let's see it in depth.

First reason: noise

No combustion, Electric vehicles have drastically lower background noise than internal combustion engine vehicles. And not only is there no combustion engine, but there is also no transmission, no clicking of valves, no sound from the exhaust pipe…

The engine of a car with an internal combustion engine drowns out some of the road noise generated by the tires, so it is very important that all components are quiet, especially the tires.

Tires begin to produce most of the sound emanating from an EV (both outward and inward) once the vehicle reaches the speed of many suburban streets, and noise increases on highways. That is why the wheels of EVs must have a drawing different, quieter.

Second reason: traction under acceleration and service life

This is one of the biggest challenges when designing a tire for an electric vehicle. Since most electric motors deliver enormous torque more aggressively and instantaneously than most combustion engines, they offer much more power output, which with transforms into more energy in a single point: the tire.

If a tire offers exceptional traction, its lifespan is already compromised to some extent with softer rubber compounds that typically have to sacrifice long durability to offer that grip to the road surface.

For this reason There is a very complicated balance between creating a tire that is capable of collecting that brutal traction from the electric acceleration and, furthermore. that is capable of withstanding thousands of km without wearing out. The reality is that right now an EV changes wheels more than a combustion car.

Third reason: weight and load

There are some fundamental differences between internal combustion cars and electric cars, even before they move. As a general rule, EVs are heavier than a car with an internal combustion engine of similar size or category.

Many people think that only the rubber compound or polymers in a tire can influence its traction and grip. But in addition to these compounds, the tread pattern, the depth of the tread blocks, and the void volume between them contribute to large changes in the overall stiffness and load capacity of a tire.

That is, electric cars weigh much more than their combustion counterparts because of the huge batteries, this makes them need more rigid wheels to be able to support a much greater load. Otherwise they can become deformed and that is very dangerous on the road.

Fourth reason: cost

An inescapable fact is that EV tires are expensive, and global supply chain issues have only exacerbated the problem. Each of these problems makes EV tires are more expensive than those of internal combustion vehicles.

Finally, and taking all of the above into account, the market for specific tires for EVs is much smaller than that for tires for vehicles with internal combustion engines. The good news for EV owners is that the sector is growing, which should increase supply and lower prices. This is not a reason, it is a desire.