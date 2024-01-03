If you are a fan of One Piece, you probably know about the existence of One Pacea project carried out by followers of Eiichiro Oda's work with the aim of shortening the Toei Animation anime as much as possible, considerably reducing the length of the arcs.

However, few know the enormous love behind this ambitious project. The level of detail in each summary is amazing, they even trim the soundtrack to fit what we see on screen. In this case, they also redraw certain scenes so that they are more faithful to the original work.

As TikTok user La Tostaita explains, fans have modified the appearance of some characters to make them more similar to how Oda conceived them. Since the anime is quite old, many important characters that appeared early in the series did not yet have an established design by Oda.

In the video, we can see how Marco y Rayleigh They had a fairly basic design because the author had not yet conceived their final appearance years later. Since Toei Animation had no idea what they would be like, they animated them as if they were very minor characters.

@latostaita but who are you? #parati #español #aprendeentiktok #aprendecontiktok #onepiece #op #onepace #onepace☠️ #goldroger #rayleighonepiece #anime #manga ♬ original sound – LaTostá

This is when the fans came into action, determined to give them a facelift with the aim of highlighting the importance of these characters for new followers of the series. Definitely, One Pace It is an extremely careful project, but there is an obvious fear in the face of one of the most unexpected news in recent months: the remake of the anime. Despite this, it seems that the commitment to continue improving the anime for a more efficient pace will remain, and fan work will continue to play a crucial role in this adaptation.

