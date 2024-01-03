After knowing that the Nintendo Switch version is the least criticized, we now continue to receive interesting details related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This time they focus on their development.

Remember that it has already been officially announced a demo for January 11. It is expected to arrive on Switch and today we have words about how it has been created. Game Informer has interviewed the development team.

Senior producer, Abdelhak Elguess, emphasized the importance of making a game they were proud of. The creation of the game was not an order, but an internal initiative of the team led by Radi, who sought specific talents for the project.

“I didn't want to make any Prince of Persia that I wasn't proud of,” Elguess adds, also mentioning that having the right people available at the right time is an important factor in his creation.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on January 18, 2024!

