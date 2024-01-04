It's a little late to get the Christmas gifts, but not if you have Amazon Prime and want to make a top gift for someone else or… for yourself! Amazon has reduced the latest Apple Watch in Midnight Blue with the Sport Loop strap to an all-time low.

It is a bargain, since the 41 mm Apple Watch Series 9 is 385 euros and the 45 mm version is 415 euros. We also find it in pink.

Taking into account the latest advances and evolution of the Apple Watch over the last few years, this watch is unlikely to be outdated anytime soon and is a good investment if you have an iPhone and want a watch focused on health and fitness.

The renewal of the Apple Watch comes with this ninth generation as a small change with a brighter screen and software improvements.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is a fairly continuous version without major changes, but it is the latest watch and internally there have been several changes that could be decisive in knowing how many years it will be updated and last at full performance.

If you want to buy an Apple Watch for the first time or you have a version from 3 or 4 years ago, Apple Watch Series 9 is the Apple Watch that you should buy without a doubt. Additionally, some cool features are added such as the double tap function.

The Apple Watch is the best watch you can buy if you have an iPhone and is still light years ahead of the competition in applications and various functions. Unless you need a Garmin or similar, this is your watch if money is no object.

Taking into account the new chip, and if you are going to be careful with it, it is not at all a bad investment for the future compared to cheaper alternatives that quickly become outdated and become more expensive in the long run.

In addition, Amazon is one of the best stores to buy Apple products because not only do you have one of the best after-sales services on the market but they also allow you to contract Apple Care during the purchase process.

Take advantage of the offer for the discounted models and get an Apple Watch up to 65 euros cheaper for the 41 mm model or up to 60 euros less for the 45 mm model.

