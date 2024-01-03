Loading player

Claudine Gay has resigned as rector of Harvard University, one of the most important and prestigious in the United States and in the world. In recent weeks Gay had come under a lot of pressure to resign, especially from some US politicians and from the Harvard Jewish community, who believed he had not taken clear enough positions against the incidents of anti-Semitism that had occurred in the country's universities since the start of the war in the Strip. Gaza between Israel and the radical Palestinian armed group Hamas. Following those criticisms, her professionalism was also questioned in some US media with several accusations of plagiarism within her academic curriculum.

Gay announced her resignation in a letter in which she referred to both accusations that had been made against her in recent weeks, calling it “disheartening” to see her “commitment to acting against hatred and in defending scientific rigor”. She said it was a very difficult decision for her, but she felt it was the right one to allow Harvard to focus on university issues rather than individuals.

Gay is 53 years old and had been rector for six months. She was the second woman and first black person to head Harvard University. In the letter you also said that in recent weeks you have suffered many personal threats and “racial hatred”. Harvard said that after Gay's resignation she will resume her previous job as a professor at the university.

After complaints about alleged incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia at universities in the United States, the country's Department of Education had launched investigations into more than twenty institutions, including Harvard and several other prestigious universities. Last December 5, Gay was questioned in a hearing in the US Congress together with Liz Magill and Sally Kornbluth, respectively rectors of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The three presidents had refused to answer a question from a Republican congresswoman who asked whether calling for the genocide of the Jews violated their universities' codes of conduct on bullying and harassment, and said she would only accept a “yes” answer. or a “no”. Gay had said that such invocations were abhorrent, but that whether they were considered violations of Harvard's code of conduct depended on the context in which they were uttered.

From there, calls for her resignation began from former students and politicians, which however were also followed by a letter signed by 700 Harvard staff members asking her to remain in her role.

In the meantime, however, Gay had also begun to be accused of plagiarism in some of her publications. Harvard's board of trustees had opened an investigation, finding two of her publications that would have required increased citations but not violations of the university's criteria for research activity. On Tuesday, before Gay announced her resignation, new allegations of alleged incorrect quotes in her publications were published in the conservative newspaper Washington Free Beacon. The allegations have not yet been verified.

Gay is the second rector to resign in a short time after the Congressional hearing on incidents of anti-Semitism in US universities: before her, Elizabeth Magill of the University of Pennsylvania did so, accused in a similar way after the hearing. A donor to her university had also withdrawn a contribution of 100 million dollars (about 91 million euros) to the institute.